Tanzania: Dse Launches Capacity Building Programme SMEs Operators

THE Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has launched a capacity building programme meant to develop sustainable businesses through access to capital markets.

Dubbed the DSE Enterprise Acceleration Programme, it will be choosing owners and managers of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for classes every year.

"It is a fact that the impact of this programme, if embraced by all relevant stakeholders, will go a long way to motivate and catalyze the financing and investment activities in the economy as well as enhancing growth of enterprises and businesses in our economy and ultimately creation of employment, increased access to more goods and services produced locally and expanded tax base for the Government," stated Mr Nicodemus Mkama, Executive Director of the Capital Markets and Securities Authority (CMSA).

Mr Mkama said the initiative was in line with key objectives of the government which insists on resource mobilization for Industrialisation projects and investment activities.

The objectives of the programme, among others, is to provide capacity building to identified SMEs to enhance their capacities in key areas of their business growth and ease their access to various sustainable funding options, both local and globally.

This initiative is also expected to enhance the knowledge so that businesses and companies can take advantage of the structures and institutions that the country has put in place to enable businesses access to diverse sources of finance.

"I urge all participants of this Programme to take advantage of this opportunity as you consider further expansions of your business using capital markets, as well as other sources of financing," he explained.

He called upon the board and management of the DSE to ensure that they continue playing a proactive role in bringing more vibrancy to the capital markets while ensuring compliance with the different laws and regulations in the capital markets.