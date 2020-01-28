Ghana: SoS Children's Village Mark 45th Anniversary With Courtesy Calls On 3 Chiefs

As part of activities to commemorate its 45th anniversary celebrations, the management of SOS Children's Villages Ghana, has paid a courtesy call on three traditional chiefs in the country.'

The visit was to afford the children the opportunity to learn more about the historic traditions behind the formation of these areas and interact with the chiefs.

The chiefs visited were Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, Okyehene of the Akyem Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoati-Ofori- Panin and Tema Chief, Dr Nii Adjei Kraku II.

In a press statement signed by Mr Alexander Mar Kekula, National Director SOS Children's Village Ghana, said there was also an anniversary float in Kumasi and Tamale to create awareness and enhance the visibility of the organisation.

"The maiden Yaa-Naa-SOS (support for children) fundraising durbar organised in Tamale was an initiative by the Overlord of the Dagbon Traditional Area, Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II to support the effort of the organisation in addressing the rising numbers of children growing up without parental care and the high rate of poverty in the Northern Region," the statement said.

It added that to climax the anniversary, SOS Ghana collaborated with SOS Netherlands to organise the maiden fundraising walk.

It said the 24 hours walk covered over 50 kilometers from Asutuare in the Eastern Region to Akuse.

"Our organisation is keen in reaching to many more children and vulnerable families in the areas where we operate. For this reason, we have extended our reach to 10 new communities to benefit from the Family Strengthening Programme.

" A total of 2,500 children in 284 families will be benefited from this programme by the end of 2021," the statement said.