Ghana: UEW Get Thumbs up for Expanding Infrastructure

The Minister of State in-charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, has commended the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) for its use of Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to finance infrastructural projects to expand enrolment.

He said the university's determination in financing 90 per cent of infrastructural projects in anticipation of the huge numbers of free SHS students who would be seeking admission this year was laudable.

Prof. Yankah gave the commendation when he inspected some on-going facilities on the Winneba Campus of the university.

The tour formed part of efforts by the ministry to look at the readiness of tertiary institutions to absorb the number of qualified students who would be seeking admission in the institutions.

Among some of areas that the minister and his team toured were, a students service centre, lecture blocks, food court and hostel facilities at the North campus, as well as lecture halls at Central and South campuses.

Two of the lecture blocks with a capacity of 2,000 students equipped with ancillary facilities including washrooms, server rooms, WiFi and public address systems had been completed at the North campus,

Additionally, a food court aimed to create hygienic environment for students leisure had also been completed but other facilities such as hostel block with a capacity of 4,000 students as well as lecture blocks are at various stages of completion at the North campus.

Construction of lecture blocks at the Central and South campuses were 89 per cent and 45 per cent complete respectively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other facilities currently on-going at UEW include: a hospital and office accommodation facilities for lecturers as well as other facilities.

Prof. Yankah further said that it was not the sheer numbers of students that would be seeking admission at the universities, saying, "It is a matter of ensuring that the students-lecturer ratio is favourable enough to ensure that, we don't sacrifice quality for mere numbers".

He commended the Vice Chancellor (VC), management and staff of UEW for their foresight in ensuring that adequate measures were put in place for increase in students' enrollment next academic year.

Prof Yankah urged the VC and management of UEW to work in ensuring peace and stability on campus for a conducive academic work.

He hinted that a committee was working on the quality of distance learning, saying, "We need to review the quality of distance learning to ensure quality and standards".

According to him, the review of distance learning had become important to ensure that quality and standards of learning were not compromised due to the anticipated influx of students who would be seeking admission at the universities.

Prof .Yankah further said that all the universities visited so far had demonstrated their capacity to cope with extra student population and said that university admissions were expected to increase from 90,000 to 145,000.