Ghanaian Students in China Want to Be Evacuated Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Ghanaian students in Wuhan in China, are calling on the government to evacuate them from the country because of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

According to the Wuhan Chapter President of Ghanaian students, Samson Opoku, the city had been completely locked down for eight days and as a result, people have run out of food supplies.

"We are 151 students in the city now, and for us, we want evacuation back home to Ghana. When the outbreak subsides or ends then we return and continue our academic work", he said in an interview on an Accra based radio station.

"We don't know how long this [coronavirus] is going to take. The number of cases and mortality rates increases each day so members are scared. We want to be evacuated back home," he stressed.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in Wuhan in the Hubei Province of China. It has killed about 81 people and infected at more than 2,700.

The National President of the Ghanaian students in China, Felix Gyawu Addo, on Monday, told JoyNews the Ghanaian Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng, would be meeting the student leadership of Wuhan to discuss the issue and decide the best solution to the situation at hand.

Speaking on the shortage of foodstuff, Mr Addo indicated some stores had been opened in the city so supplies would be restocked.

"And so that is the intervention now, and I believe that very soon they will be able to get these things [groceries] to the students who need them," the National President of the Ghanaian students in China stated.

He also confirmed that so far no Ghanaian student has been diagnosed of the epidermic yet.