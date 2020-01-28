Ghana: 19 Teachers Granted Bail for Offensive Conduct

Nineteen newly trained teachers, who were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and offensive conduct, on January 13, 2020, have been granted self-recognisance bail by the Adjabeng Magistrate Court, yesterday.

The teachers were arrested at the fore court of the Ghana Education Service (GES) when they went to seek information of their postings.

The case had been referred to the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and the accused would appear before the ADR today, to commence the resolution.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Bete Dukuu, argued that his client received text messages from the GES asking them to come to the GES for processing of their postings.

He said that upon arrival, the teachers were told GES had not sent the messages.

Mr Dukuu stated that the teachers insisted to confirm with the Human Resource Manager, and the police was called to arrest them.

He contended that his clients did not harm anyone, neither did they attempt to destroy any property as it was stated in the charges.

Mr Dukuu expressed dislike at the conduct of the police and the manner in which they arrested the accused.

The case has been adjourned to January 29.