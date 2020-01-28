Ghana: 19 Teachers Granted Bail for Offensive Conduct

28 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Malik Sullemana

Nineteen newly trained teachers, who were arrested and charged with unlawful assembly and offensive conduct, on January 13, 2020, have been granted self-recognisance bail by the Adjabeng Magistrate Court, yesterday.

The teachers were arrested at the fore court of the Ghana Education Service (GES) when they went to seek information of their postings.

The case had been referred to the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and the accused would appear before the ADR today, to commence the resolution.

Counsel for the accused, Mr Bete Dukuu, argued that his client received text messages from the GES asking them to come to the GES for processing of their postings.

He said that upon arrival, the teachers were told GES had not sent the messages.

Mr Dukuu stated that the teachers insisted to confirm with the Human Resource Manager, and the police was called to arrest them.

He contended that his clients did not harm anyone, neither did they attempt to destroy any property as it was stated in the charges.

Mr Dukuu expressed dislike at the conduct of the police and the manner in which they arrested the accused.

The case has been adjourned to January 29.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.