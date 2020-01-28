Ghana: Sammy Gyamfi Arrested, Released On Bail

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has been granted a police enquiry bail following his arrest in Accra yesterday.

Mr Gyamfi was picked up by five plain-clothed state security officials after participating in a television studio discussion on Accra-based UTV.

Before his release, facilitated by members of the NDC's legal team led by private legal practitioner, Tony Lithur and a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marieta Brew Appiah-Oppong, Mr Gyamfi had been in the grips of the police for about six hours.

It is unclear why he was picked up by the state security apparatus but Mr Gyamfi has been facing trial over alleged cybercrime offences levelled against him by the Jubilee House.

His arrest attracted members of the opposition party to picket at the police headquarters where he was being held to demand for his release.

Clad in the black, red, white and green colours, the visibly angry members of the NDC were restricted from getting close to the entrance of the police headquarters amidst tight security in and around the enclave with armoured cars stationed at vantage points.

Addressing the agitated party folks after his release, the outspoken Sammy Gyamfi denied any wrongdoing.

"I assure all of you that I am not a criminal. I have not committed any crime," he said to loud cheers.

According to him, his arrest was orchestrated by officials of the Jubilee House as part of a grand scheme to intimidate the opposition party ahead of the December polls.

"No amount of concoction and fabrication from the Flagstaff House can intimidate or silence me. Some of us are fearless and cannot be intimidated.

"We are on course to rescue this country from the hands of those who oppress us and no amount of intimidation or harassment can cow us into silence," he told the crowd and expressed his appreciation for the love shown him.

The National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, one of Mr Gyamfi's sureties, on his part urged the rank and file of the party to be resolute as they seek to emerge victorious at the December polls.

"There is no need to panic. We are not going to fall to any diversionary tactics. We are remaining focus in our agenda and our agenda is that Ghana needs a new president and not a new voters' register.

"We have gone through all the legal processes and Sammy will be going to continue his work towards that agenda," Mr Ampofo said.