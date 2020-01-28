Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Usman SA'idu, District Head of Faskari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Katsina State Government and Katsina Emirate Council in particular on the death of the district head of Faskari, Alhaji Usman Sa'idu, Sarkin Yanma.

Buhari, in a statement yesterday by his media aide, Garba Shehu, described Sa'idu as, "a deeply compassionate and God-fearing man who was very zealous about matters affecting the development of the Emirate in particular and Katsina State in general."

He said the Late Sa'idu would be remembered for his contributions to the stability of the Emirate, and always standing as a pillar of support for the Emir of Katsina, who will miss his wise counsels.

He prayed that God repose his soul and comfort the traditional ruler's family, friends and associates affected by the loss.