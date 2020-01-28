Nigeria: Our Security System Has Failed - Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says the present security system is not yielding the desired outcome and should be restructured.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, Lawan said the escalation of killings and abductions had made it mandatory for the Senate to have a definite position on Nigeria's security architecture.

He said: "We should engage with the security agencies in the Senate to find why the deterioration in security in many parts of the country. We've had a series of engagement before, but the escalation now has made it mandatory that we've to have a definite position as a government because we just cannot play politics with security issues.

"Therefore, the Senate will take a position on how security in the country should be. We believe that the security architecture should be restructured. The present system does not appear to give us the type of outcome that we need.

"Whether it is the federal, state or local government, even the traditional rulers or others, the most important thing is to secure the lives and property of Nigerians and we would do that."

He appealed for the cooperation of all Nigerians in protecting lives and property.

Attacks by Boko Haram insurgents had risen in the past few days, especially on the Damatutu-Maiduguri Road.

Following last week's beheading of the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa state, Rev. Lawan Adini, CAN President Samson Ayokunle, had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the heads of all the security agencies.

Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina, had tackled the CAN, alleging that it got it mixed up on the executed pastor.