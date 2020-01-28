East Africa: Kibong Oto Hospital Eyes Expansion Into EA

KIBONG'OTO Infectious Disease Hospital (KIDH) is finalising construction of modern laboratory to serve East African countries for research works.

KIDH has a long history as an institution for the treatment of tuberculosis, established as a sanatorium in 1926, before antibiotics were available to treat tuberculosis.

In 2010 the hospital received approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be responsible for all treatment of patients with multi resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) in Tanzania.

Graded as level-three laboratory ---the facility will be offering a world-class service of research on highly infectious diseases in the region.

"It needed high level laboratory to test and conduct surveillance to highly infectious diseases such as Ebola," Acting hospital's director Donatus Tsere said.

Dr Tsere noted that phase one of the 8-billion project would be completed this week.

"The laboratory will not only serve our country but also other countries in the East African region," Dr Tsere said over the weekend when highlighting developments made during four years of fifth phase government.

Dr Tsere was speaking to a team of journalists and information officers from institutions under the ministry of health, community development, gender, elderly and children when visited the hospital as part of a programme called 'Tumeboresha Sekta ya Afya'.

The ministry coordinates the programme which is meant to use media platforms to publish improvements made in both services and infrastructure at hospitals and its institutions.

Dr Tsere said treatment services for tuberculosis offered by the KIDH have improved during four years of President John Magufuli.

"We are currently able to diagnose 400 patients with tuberculosis every year, up from 120 patients in the previous years," he stated.

With availability of such services at 145 centres countrywide, it has given relief to patients since they can now access treatment from their places.

Speaking over capacity of the hospital, he said the facility's wards can accommodate at least 70 patients in a month.