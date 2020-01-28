Ugandan Climate Activist Gets Twitter Verification After 'Racist' Photo Crop

28 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Clare Muhindo

Just three days after she accused the Associated Press of racism for cropping her out of a photo, Ugandan climate change activist Vanessa Nakate’s twitter account has been verified.

At 9:00pm on Monday, she tweeted, “I have been verified! Thank you guys. This is because of you. I am so grateful. Thank you.”

Last Saturday, Ms Nakate tweeted an emotional video hitting at AP for cropping her out of a photo where she posed with other climate change activists; Ms Greta Thunberg, Ms Luisa Neubauer, Ms Loukina Tille and Ms Isabelle Axelsson.

The activists were attending the annual World Economic Forum conference in Switzerland.

In the video that went gone viral over the weekend, the sobbing Ms Nakate explained how the experience was the “hardest thing.”

She tweeted “You didn't just erase a photo. You erased a continent. But I am stronger than ever.”

