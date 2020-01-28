Nigeria: Police Parade Suspected Kidnappers of Priest, Others in Enugu

28 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tony Adibe

Enugu — The Police Command in Enugu State on Monday paraded 29 crime suspects said to be involved in kidnapping, armed robbery, human trafficking, cultism and unlawful possession of firearms.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Abdurrahman, who paraded the suspects, said the operatives of anti-kidnapping unit of the Command arrested a notorious three-man kidnapping gang from their various hideouts.

One Adamu Mohammed (a.k.a. Suleiman), 25, from Taraba State was fingered as the kingpin, while Musa Ibrahim, 28, from Katsina State and Dauda Alhaji, 31, from Nassarawa State complete the gang.

He said the three-man gang who became a thorn in the flesh of Enugu residents, was busted on January 18 and 22 at their various hideouts in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State in connection with the kidnap of one Rev Fr. Cyprian Ugwuanyi, Parish Priest of St Paul Catholic Church Ogbosu Umulokpa in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State on January 10 along Ezeagu-Uzo-Uwani Road at Ulo village in Ezeagu.

He added that the gang also kidnapped the PDP women leader of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State with her son and driver on December 21, 2019 as well as one Mr. Ejike Vitus Ugwuanyi on January 14 at Obollo-Afor with his mother and two sisters.

