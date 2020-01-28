Nigeria: Joshua to Lalong - Bring More Development to Our Zone

The Chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, Ubandoma Joshua has urged the State Governor, Simon Lalong to follow the footstep of his predecessor, Jonah Jang and develop the southern zone of the State where Lalong hails from.

The Chairman noted that Jang during his tenure developed the northern zone and Lalong is also beautifying the northern zone hence the appeal for him to bring development to the southern zone which is in dire need of good roads, street lights and other infrastructure.

While congratulating the Governor for his victory at the Supreme Court, the Chairman commended Lalong for carrying him along not minding that he (Ubandoma) is from the opposition political party.

Ubandoma is the only Local Government Area Chairman elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and he got his seat after going through the tribunal and appeal which declared him the winner of the October, 2018 local government election.

Speaking as he clocks 100 days in office, he is working to re-position the local government area and improve on its internally generated revenue.

His words "Since I resumed office as Executive Chairman of Langtang North over a hundred days ago , Governor Lalong has given me free hands to operate, he carries me along despite the fact that I was elected under the Platform of the PDP. I call on him to operate a unity government as he is providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

"Lalong has done well in developing the Northern Senatorial Zone just like the immediate past Governor Jonah Jang did, I am appealing to him to shift some development to the Southern Plateau. The Former Governor Jang did well in the development of the Northern Zone; Lalong too has done well in beautifying Northern Zone. l am appealing that he brings more development to our Zone, we need good roads and street lights in the southern zone especially in my Local Government Area which is the gate way to the southern zone."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On security and other issues, he added, "As I speak to you Langtang North is the safest place to be, I was able to remodel the Chairman's office in my Local Government Area as well as construct a solar powered borehole to provide water to my people. I also cleared some backlog of arrears owed workers in the Local Government. My administration is determined to boost the IGR in the LGA, I am determined to provide dividends of democracy to our people, this administration is determined to revamp the health sector, boost education as well as agriculture."