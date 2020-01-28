Nigeria: Joshua to Lalong - Bring More Development to Our Zone

28 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Therese Nanlong

The Chairman of Langtang North local government area of Plateau State, Ubandoma Joshua has urged the State Governor, Simon Lalong to follow the footstep of his predecessor, Jonah Jang and develop the southern zone of the State where Lalong hails from.

The Chairman noted that Jang during his tenure developed the northern zone and Lalong is also beautifying the northern zone hence the appeal for him to bring development to the southern zone which is in dire need of good roads, street lights and other infrastructure.

While congratulating the Governor for his victory at the Supreme Court, the Chairman commended Lalong for carrying him along not minding that he (Ubandoma) is from the opposition political party.

Ubandoma is the only Local Government Area Chairman elected on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and he got his seat after going through the tribunal and appeal which declared him the winner of the October, 2018 local government election.

Speaking as he clocks 100 days in office, he is working to re-position the local government area and improve on its internally generated revenue.

His words "Since I resumed office as Executive Chairman of Langtang North over a hundred days ago , Governor Lalong has given me free hands to operate, he carries me along despite the fact that I was elected under the Platform of the PDP. I call on him to operate a unity government as he is providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

"Lalong has done well in developing the Northern Senatorial Zone just like the immediate past Governor Jonah Jang did, I am appealing to him to shift some development to the Southern Plateau. The Former Governor Jang did well in the development of the Northern Zone; Lalong too has done well in beautifying Northern Zone. l am appealing that he brings more development to our Zone, we need good roads and street lights in the southern zone especially in my Local Government Area which is the gate way to the southern zone."

On security and other issues, he added, "As I speak to you Langtang North is the safest place to be, I was able to remodel the Chairman's office in my Local Government Area as well as construct a solar powered borehole to provide water to my people. I also cleared some backlog of arrears owed workers in the Local Government. My administration is determined to boost the IGR in the LGA, I am determined to provide dividends of democracy to our people, this administration is determined to revamp the health sector, boost education as well as agriculture."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.