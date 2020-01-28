Malawi: DPP Warns MCP Over Fake Letter Purporting Veep Chimulirenji Sacking

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has warned the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of serious undisclosed repercussions after an overzealous MCP youth authored a letter purporting that the ruling party has sacked vice president Everton Chimulirenji.

In a strongly worded letter to the secretary general of the MCP, the DPP secretary general Grezelder Jeffrey said the party has monitored a MCP WhatsApp chat group and traced that the fake letter originated from the unnamed MCP youth.

"DPP is a peace loving party but that will not make us sit back on the laurels and watch our vice president being demonized at our watch," says the letter in part.

Jeffrey warns the main opposition party that the ruling party has the capacity to hit back where it pains most.

"We have our trusted agents in every corner of your party," says the DPP secretary general.

She however transgresses when she says the MCP wants to make the United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi running mate to the MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera during an election to access party funding from former head of state Bakili Muluzi.

She says the MCP is now very broke having exhausted all the funding from the party vice president Sidik Mia.

MCP secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka is yet to respond to the letter.

