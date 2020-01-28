Mozambique: Mozambicans Flood Malawi As They Flee Floods

28 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Over 100 Mozambicans have entered Malawi through Nsanje after fleeing floods in their country.

This has however put extra pressure on Malawi government resources as some Malawians in Nsanje also require urgent assistance following floods that has hit the district in the past days.

The Mozambicans are at Phokera Community basechild care centre, according to Nsanje Disaster Risk Management Desk Officer Martin Chiwanda.

The authorities say they expect the number of Mozambicans seeking refugee in the district to increase as the flooding situation in Chiromo District is worsening.

Chiwanda has since disclosed that the Department of Disaster and Risk Management Affairs has started reaching out to the flood victims with various interventions in the district.

Vice President Everton Everton Chimulirenji recently visited and cheered the flood victims in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

