Malawi: Youth Body Bemoans Lawlessness in Malawi

A Zomba-based youth organisation, youthLEAD, has bemoaned the state of lawlessness in this country, saying the country is slowly sliding into anarchy.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, youthLEAD director, Kester Utembe said people, especially politicians are taking advantage of the political situation in the country to further their own narrow interests.

He said there is an urgent need to put in place mechanisms to ensure that the country does not slide further into a cesspool of complete anarchy.

"The social political situation in this country is obviously in a state of flux. We have suddenly become a people who do not respect the laws of the land; a people who do not respect other people's lives and property.

"Unfortunately some politicians with ulterior motives are taking advantage of the situation to plant seeds of division among Malawians, and what is even more frustrating is that the youths are at the ones being used in the situation such as to perpetrate violence against innocent Malawians," said Utembe

He said the youths in this country are key to the future of the country.

Utembe added that the country's future will be destroyed if the youths are left in drug abuse and engaging in political violence.

The youth body leader also condemned the recent midnight cancellation of business tycoon Thomson Mpinganjira's warrant of arrest, saying this smacks of judiciary corruption.

"We are a law abiding group and we will support those who have called for the Zomba based Magistrate to be investigated for corruption.

"If it is indeed found that there was underhand practice or that illicit money changed hands, we will call for the removal of the Magistrate and we will mobilise our members to demonstrate for that objective," he said.

YouthLEAD is an organization which was created to effect behavioural change among youths and to promote for clean environment through research and advocacy.

The organisation's mission to inculcate critical skills in the youths so that they begin to leverage technology to make contextual decisions affecting their future.

The organisation will soon roll-out a project called NDIZATONSE across some Secondary Schools in Zomba and surrounding districts aimed at equipping students with skills on how to filter the right information and to make effective contextual decisions.