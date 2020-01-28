South Africa: New Western Cape Health Department Head Punts Universal Health Coverage

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Elri Voigt for Spotlight

The Western Cape Department of Health will get a new head of department, Dr Keith Cloete, in April, but it seems there will be no radical changes to the strategic direction and work of the department.

Dr Keith Cloete, who was introduced as the new HoD of the Western Cape Department of Health last week, made it clear he intends to stay on course and wants to strengthen the systems already in place and deepen the gains made by his predecessor Dr Beth Engelbrech. His appointment was officially announced during a press conference at the District Six Community Health Centre on Thursday 23 January.

Cloete will take over the reins on 1 April from Engelbrecht, who occupied the position for the last six years (since 2014).

"I really thought hard about this, and you will hear that I am not deviating from what has gone before. I believe it's my responsibility to deepen and to enhance what has gone before," Cloete said.

Universal health coverage

He made it clear that he wants his five-year term to be about fostering good relationships between stakeholders in the health sector as well as serving others. Cloete believes more collaboration between stakeholders is important...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

