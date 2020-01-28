Kenya: Student With Coronavirus-Like Symptoms Quarantined at KNH

28 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nasibo Kabale

The Ministry of Health is currently investigating a suspected case of the coronavirus.

This is after a student from China arrived in the country with coronavirus like symptom was admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital isolation ward.

The unnamed student, in his early 20s, arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with coronavirus like symptoms was rushed to the hospital by the Ministry of Health at 9:30 this morning.

Speaking to the Daily Nation, Hezekiel Gikambi, the hospital Communication Manager said that when the student arrived at the airport he was flagged by the infectious disease units at the airport.

"He was brought by the airport surveillance ambulance and is currently going through tests to rule out or confirm if he indeed has the disease," Gikambi said.

More than 2700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, prompting countries around the world, including Nigeria to shore up surveillance and screening at airports, especially for travelers arriving from Wuhan in China where the outbreak began in December.

Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, and infected persons may have headaches and maybe a fever, which can last for a couple of days.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

