Kenya: Meru, Tharaka-Nithi Seek Land to Build Monument in Lamu

The county governments of Meru and Tharaka-Nithi intend to buy land on Manda Island in Lamu to build a monument to remember the origin of the Ameru people.

The Ameru history of origin states that the community was enslaved in Mbwaa, which is believed to be in present day Lamu, before they migrated upstream to their current location.

Speaking at Njuri Ncheke shrine in Nchiru during the commissioning of a cultural centre in partnership with National Museums of Kenya (NMK), Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said both county governments are keen on empowering the council of elders.

He was accompanied by NMK Director-General Mzalendo Kibunjia and Tharaka-Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima.

TRACE ROOTS

The cultural centre which will comprise of a recording studio, showroom and auditorium will cost Sh55 million.

"We have agreed that we will buy land on Manda Island to enable the Meru people trace their roots. With the construction of the Lapsett corridor, Meru people will be able to travel to Lamu for pilgrimage and learn about our history," Mr Kiraitu said.

He said the initiative supported by Njuri Ncheke elders will see Ameru build monuments of Koome Njoe, who led the Ameru out of slavery, among other key players in the escape.

PILGRIMAGE

"Just like the Muslims go to Mecca for pilgrimage, we want to be going to Lamu to pay homage to the place of our origin," he said.

The sentiments were backed by Dr Kibunjia who said that archaeological studies have proved that the Ameru came from Lamu County.

"We want to trace the route used by the Ameru from the coast. The National Museums of Kenya will definitely support such an initiative. We can have a monument just like the Vasco Da Gama pillar," Dr Kibunjia said.

Mr Kagwima said Tharaka-Nithi County will also set aside funds for the cultural centre in Meru.

"We have agreed that both counties will fund the cultural centre and later partner in the construction of another facility at Igaironi in Tharaka-Nithi County. Igaironi is key to the migration of the Ameru because it is the dispersal point where subtribes separated," Mr Kagwima said.

Mr Kiraitu said the cultural centre will provide a platform for young people and visitors to learn about the culture, norms and values of the Ameru.

The leaders also announced plans to build a mausoleum in memory of Bernard Mate, a Njuri Ncheke elder who served in the Legislative Council representing central Kenya region in the colonial administration.