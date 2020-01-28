South Africa: Van Der Westhuizen to Ref Sharks V Bulls Derby

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Local referee Marius van der Westhuizen will referee Friday's South African Super Rugby derby between the Sharks and Bulls in Durban (19:10 kick-off).

Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots Jaco Peyper and Egon Seconds, Marius Jonker on television match official (TMO) duty.

Saturday's match between the Stormers and Hurricanes at Newlands will see South Africa's Jaco Peyper in charge.

Peyper will be assisted by Van der Westhuizen, Seconds and Joey Klaaste-Salmans in the TMO booth.

The Lions' match against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires (01:00 SA time on Sunday) will be refereed by South Africa's Rasta Rasivhenge .

Rasivhenge will be assisted by Argentines Pablo Deluca and Martin Cordoba, with Santiago Borsani the TMO.

The other South African involvement this weekend sees AJ Jacobs referee Friday's Australian derby between the Brumbies and Reds in Canberra (10:15 SA time).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

