Kenya Pipeline Appoint New Coach

Former national women's volleyball team coach Paul Gitau has been appointed head coach of Kenya Pipeline.

Gitau, 58, was unveiled as the team's new tactician on Tuesday replacing Margaret Indakhala whose contract elapsed at the end of last year.

Gitau, who has previously coached Kenya Commercial Bank and defunct Telkom, beat David Lung'aho, Geoffrey Omondi and Indakhala to the job.

Kenya Pipeline Corporate Communications Manager Jason Nyatino said they settled on Gitau because of his vast experience.

"As a company, we were looking for the right pair of hands to turn around our fortunes. We go for talent, excellence and diligence and that is what Gitau is bringing on the table because he has been a coach for the last 20 years," said Nyatino.

He has been handed a three-year contract and will have a free hand in choosing other members of his technical bench.

Gitau faces an uphill task of reclaiming lost glory at the club having missed out on the league title for two consecutive seasons. Kenya Pipeline finished third in the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) national league last year.

"This team will be at the top again, I have done it before and will do it again. I cannot say that we want to finish second or third, we want to win everywhere, including outside our borders," said the Japan-trained Gitau who revealed he will choose a lady as his assistant.

He is best remembered for guiding a second string Malkia Strikers team to the African Games title in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.