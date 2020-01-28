Kenya: Two Charged With Stealing Loaded Pistol From DP Ruto's Residence

28 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Brian Ocharo

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were on Monday charged with allegedly stealing a loaded firearm from Deputy President William Ruto's residence in Mombasa.

Elsia Wakesho Kazungu and Joshua Owiti Oliech are accused of stealing a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 bullets from Francis Kariuki, who is attached to the Central Police Station.

STOLEN PROPERTY

Prosecutors allege that the suspects stole the firearm, the bullets and a mobile phone worth Sh1,200 from the complainant at DP Ruto's residence in Mvita sub-county on December 12 last year.

They say the suspects committed the offence jointly with others who are still at large.

Mr Oliech was further charged with handling stolen property. He is charged that on January 14, in the course of stealing, he dishonestly received a mobile phone knowing it was stolen. He is being accused of committing this offence on January 14 in Kisauni sub-county.

On December 18 last year, Mr Kariuki was allegedly taking a stroll in the Housing Finance area of Moi Avenue in Mombasa at round 1am when he met a woman who introduced herself as a Ms Stella.

MISSING PISTOL

After a brief chat, investigators say, the two hired a tuk tuk that took them to the officers' quarters at DP Ruto's residence, where the officer was staying.

"Ms Stella allegedly requested to take a shower first," the police investigations says.

While the woman was taking a shower, Mr Kariuki is said to have placed his gun under the pillow.

"It was after that when Mr Kariuki woke up, he found out that his gun and mobile phone were missing," the investigators said.

State Counsel Erick Masila, however, told the court that the truth about the incident will be explained to the court when the matter comes up for a hearing.

The prosecutor told the court that the gun and the bullets are yet to be recovered. The two suspects were released on a Sh200,000 bond.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.