Kenya to Host Barthes Trophy

28 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya will host the next three editions of the U20 Barthés Trophy, Rugby Africa announced on Tuesday.

The 2020 edition will be held from April 19 to 26 in Nairobi.

"The Kenya Rugby Union and the entire Kenyan people are thrilled by the excellent news from Rugby Africa awarding Kenya the Barthes U20 Trophy hosting rights for the next three years.

It is indeed a great honour to all of us. Special mention to our Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage under the astute leadership of Amb. (Dr.) Amina Mohamed who have supported our bid. We will work closely with Rugby Africa, the government, commercial sponsors, media and other stakeholders to ensure successful delivery of the events," stated Kenya Rugby Union Chairman Oduor Gangla.

The Barthés Trophy is the only junior rugby tournament in Africa, with eight national teams competing for the title.

Participating teams in 2020 (in order of the current ranking) are Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Madagascar, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire, Zambia.

Chipu are the defending champions after their historic 21-18 win over Namibia during last year's edition in Nairobi.

DRAW

Pool A:

Kenya

Madagascar

Tunisia

Zambia

Pool B:

Namibia

Senegal

Zimbabwe

Côte d'Ivoire

