Congo-Kinshasa: Congo Republic Oil Lubricates the Path of Corruption

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ed Stoddard

The Congo Republic appears to have borrowed a page from the Mozambican handbook of financial shenanigans, according to a new report by rights campaign group Global Witness. And once again, the African oil industry is in the campaigners' crosshairs.

The Congo Republic is Africa's third-largest oil producer, which makes it prime failed state material. Corruption and oil generally flow together on the world's poorest continent. On Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index, the Congo Republic has a ranking of 165 out of the 180 countries included in the survey. Such a low ranking is the hallmark of a kleptocracy.

And the government is working hard to justify and maintain that ranking, according to a new report released on Monday 27 January by Global Witness. It found that the state oil company SNPC - a byword for graft since its inception in 1998 - had $3.3-billion in previously undisclosed oil-backed liabilities on its books.

That "could bring Congo's total public debt to almost $13-billion - adding over a third to the IMF's latest estimates," Global Witness said. This would also bring Congo's debt to 115% of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 86%. That is a pretty steep difference and one that...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Congo-Kinshasa
Business
Corruption
Petroleum
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.