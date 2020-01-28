Kenya: Drama as Stubborn Suspect Declines to Follow Magistrate's Instructions

28 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

Makadara Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Merissa Opondo on Friday had difficult time when a suspect arraigned before her on charges of intending to commit a felony declined to follow her instructions.

The suspect, Stephen Ngugi, was charged alongside his accomplice Robert Swatsi. Both suspects were allegedly found in possession of knives along Tom Mboya Street.

CHARGES

They are also facing drug peddling charges after they were reportedly found with four rolls of bhang each when they were arrested on January 23, 2020.

However, rather than responding to charges, Ngugi resorted to making claims that police officers from Kamukunji Police Station had robbed him.

Opondo told him that the law requires an accused person to plead to the charges - by either denying or pleading guilty before lodging complaints before the court.

But Ngugi was adamant that she should first help him recover his cash and the said items he claims were stolen from him by the officers.

DEMANDS

Ordinarily, an accused person should answer to the charges before making other demands from the court, if they are not seeking deferral of the plea charges.

Ngugi insisted that Opondo must first listen to his claims before he pleads to the charges.

"I am going to record that you have denied the charges," Opondo said after Ngugi declined to respond.

The two were arrested after members of public informed police officers on patrol that they were smoking weed in public, selling the same and intimidating pedestrians to buy dummy phones from them.

Swatsi denied the charges and was released on Sh 30,000 while Ngugi was freed on a cash bail of Sh 50,000.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.