Kenya: Court to Hear Case Opposing BBI Team's Extended Mandate

28 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Maureen Kakah

A case seeking to block President Uhuru Kenyatta from extending the mandate of the task force set up to spearhead the implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will be heard today (Tuesday).

This comes after a High Court judge recused himself from handling the case and instead placed it before another judge.

While declining to have the matter referred to the Chief Justice to constitute a bench to hear and determine the case, Justice Weldon Korir said he was ready to recuse himself if parties were dissatisfied with his decision.

Justice Korir, who heads the constitutional and human rights division at the High Court in Milimani, set the matter to be heard by Justice John Mativo on January 28.

BBI MANDATE

The judge issued the directive in a case in which activist Okiya Omtatah wants President Kenyatta barred from extending the mandate and the term of the Building Bridges to Unity Advisory task force.

In a Gazette notice dated January 10, the team, whose joint secretaries will be Mr Martin Kimani and Mr Paul Mwangi, was given until June 30 to submit a comprehensive final report to the government.

Members of the steering committee include Garissa Senator Mohamed Yusuf Haji, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, James Matundura and Rose Moseu.

Others are Agnes Kavindu Muthama, Saeed Mwaguni, Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Emeritus Zaccheaus Okoth, Adams Oloo, Busia Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Morompi ole Ronkei and John Seii.

There is also another pending case in which Muhuri, Katiba Institute and the International Commission of Jurists sought information from the Head of Civil Service and Secretary to the Cabinet, Mr Joseph Kinyua, on the cost of BBI.

Read the original article on Nation.

