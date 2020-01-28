Kenya: Man Gets 30 Years for Killing Neighbour in Quarrel Over Miraa

A 55-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his neighbour over miraa.

The Chuka High Court heard that on Jun 20, 2018, Severino Mbaka killed Mr Paskwale Mutegi by hitting him on the head with a piece of wood in Gituntu village in Meru South.

The accused violently attacked the victim after he demanded to know why he repeatedly stole his miraa.

According to a post-mortem report, the man suffered a broken skull resulting from an attack with a blunt object.

VIOLENT MAN

While giving the judgement, Judge Robert Limo said the court had established that Mbaka was a very violent man who went on to even threaten Mr Mutegi's wife.

He added that the accused demonstrated a don't-care character throughout the hearing by not minding the welfare of the dead man's widow and her five children.

"The court has found the accused guilty of murder and sends him to 30 years in prison and he has 14 days to appeal the judgement if not contented," said Justus Limo.

He said the court expects Mbaka will use the 30 years in jail to reform to become a good man.

At the same time, the judge said this will also assure the dead man's family of their safety as they have lived in fear.