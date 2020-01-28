South Africa: Education Minister Engages Stakeholders

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is this week meeting stakeholders to discuss progress on work being done on the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill.

The Bill seeks to provide updated amendments to sections of the South African Schools Act.

On Monday, the Minister met with School Governing Body Associations, who had asked to meet once the department had completed the process of considering input from the public.

The meeting discussed amongst others, admissions regulations, appointment of teachers, random search and seizure of learners, as well as the terms and criteria for School Governing Body (SGB) members.

"The legislation should not be a stumbling block. However, it should rather be viewed as a necessary tool to assist the sector to deal with some of the challenges at schools," the Minister said.

On Home Education, the Minister emphasised the importance of meeting all legal obligations.

"The State has an overall responsibility over children. There must be initial registration for learners who are educated at home in order for us to know how many learners in the system fall within Home Education," the Minister said.

FEDSAS CEO Paul Colditz said his organisation is committed to supporting the department in ensuring that schools run smoothly.

"The department should address matters where Governing Bodies make mistakes," Colditz said.

The Minister will meet with other relevant stakeholders and Teacher Unions before tabling the Bill to Parliament.