South Africa: Unemployed People's Movement Ready for a Fight As Makana to Appeal Against Service Delivery Ruling

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

The Makana municipality will apply for leave to appeal against a precedent-setting judgment by the Makhanda High Court that its council must be dissolved, but the applicant in the case, the Unemployed People's Movement, has vowed to oppose any attempts to have the judgment overturned.

The Makana municipality has indicated that it will appeal against a ruling by the Makhanda High Court to have the municipal council dissolved because it was violating the Constitution through its ongoing lack of service delivery.

In a statement released by the municipality, the executive mayor, Mzukisi Mpahlwa, said he believed that the council had made strides in improving service delivery since the legal action against them commenced.

But the chairperson for the Unemployed People's Movement, Sikhumbuzo Soxujwa, said the municipality was not respecting the will of the people by appealing. "Also he isn't the mayor anymore. There is a court order that he must be removed," Soxujwa said.

Mpahlwa claimed that the municipality was on its way to financial recovery and can now pay current creditors on time and can also stick to repayment plans for other creditors.

He added that new revenue management measures included that water and electricity meters are read on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

