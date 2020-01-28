South Africa: DA George Caucus Passes Motion of No Confidence Against Corruption-Accused Mayor

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The DA's caucus in George has passed a motion of no confidence in its mayor, Melvin Naik.

Last week the party announced that it intends to suspend Naik after a forensic report highlighted two serious findings against him.

The forensic investigation into allegations of fraud, corruption, maladministration and serious malpractice in the George Municipality was conducted at the instruction of Western Cape Local Government MEC Anton Bredell.

DA constituency head for George Geordin Hill-Lewis said in a statement the caucus passed the motion against Naik on Monday.

"This motion was passed with 22 out of 25 votes, with one abstention," he said.

"I applaud the DA's caucus for acting swiftly on these serious and substantiated allegations of corruption, and for handling this matter with such resolve. This shows the DA's commitment to root out corruption wherever it occurs."

He said the party recognises that it is a "difficult time" for the Southern Cape town.

"It is in times of difficulty that true values are shown. We will move swiftly now to restore the integrity of the Mayoralty, and the George Municipality."

Hill-Lewis said in terms of the DA's federal constitution, the result of the motion will be forwarded to the party's Federal Executive (FedEx).

"The FedEx will consider the result and will decide whether to give Mr Naik three days to offer reasons why he should not resign from the office of the mayor," Hill-Lewis said.

Naik denies all the allegations against him and says it has not been proven in court.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.