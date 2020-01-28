South Africa: Makana Ruling the Smoking Gun Aimed At Dysfunctional Councils Nationwide

28 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jordan Griffiths

The order by the Eastern Cape High Court that the Makana municipality - which includes the city of Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown - be dissolved, sets a key precedent.

The recent court ruling by the Eastern Cape High Court in favour of the Unemployed Peoples' Movement (UPM) mandating that the provincial government dissolve the municipal council of Makana has deep ramifications for local government across the country. The High Court delivered a stinging 117-page court judgment which systematically tracks out how the municipality has collapsed. A footnote on page 23 of the judgment provides some insight into the state of the municipality.

"In 2005 Makana received the national Vuna award for excellence in service delivery, and that it had financial reserves of more than R50-million and some 350 employees. By the end of 2014 Makana was bankrupt, owing over R150-million (over R57-million to Eskom alone) whilst the number of employees had risen to over 1,500. This has not been disputed."

However, Makana was not only suffering from a financial crisis; over the past decade basic service delivery on all fronts has collapsed. In April 2019 it was reported that the city was facing a two-month waste...

