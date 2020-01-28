South Africa: To Everyone I Offended With My Journalism - - You Earned It - - I Wish I Could Have Done a Lot More!

opinion

Now that my service to the craft of journalism has come to an end -- for now, and in this form -- I regret not stepping on more toes than I actually did. Over the past 15 years of dedicating my life to the Fourth Estate, there were always more stories to tell, so much to do, and so little time.

There were always so many fraudsters to nail, crooks to expose, incompetents to help nudge out of positions they didn't deserve. My favourites are those in the public service, be they civil servants or political office bearers.

I see it as my duty, and that of every journalist and every citizen to hold them to account, so as to assist them to deliver on the promise of a better life for all of us. To do what I could to help get the state working again was the mission of my journalism. And to seek the truth from facts. That's how Daily Maverick has been defending the truth since its birth more than 10 years ago.

The reason is simple. Journalists are the eyes and ears of society. It is their mission to hold a mirror to society and...