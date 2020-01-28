Zimbabwe: Former ZCTU President Lovemore Matombo Dies

Former Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) President Lovemore Matombo has died.

Matombo died Monday afternoon at his Greendale home in Harare.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Secretary General Raymond Majongwe and President of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) Lovemore Madhuku announced his death.

"It is a very sad moment for all of us. I learnt a lot from him," Madhuku said.

"Between 2002 and 2008, had the privilege of being the youngest of three leaders of the three movements we had built (labour, constitutional and political): ZCTU, NCA and MDC," he said.

Majongwe described Matombo as a gallant and unflinching trade unionist.

"Cde Lovemore Matombo former President of the ZCTU, President of CASWUZ, President of TUCZ has passed on. He passed on around 5pm at his Greendale home today. This gallant unflinching labour Cde will be greatly missed," said Majongwe.

At the time of his death, Matombo was the President of Commercial and Allied Workers' Union of Zimbabwe (CAWUZ), a splinter trade association of the ZCTU he formed after his fallout with main trade union body.