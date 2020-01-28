Somalia: Saudi Arabia Donates Food Items to Flood Victims

28 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,000 food baskets, weighing 210 tons, to flood-affected people in Balad District, Somalia.

The shipment reached up to 12,000 people, as the aid came in cooperation with the Regional Mission of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Somalia.

Governor of Balad District Qasim Ali Nor extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince for all aid provided through KSrelief to their brothers in Somalia.

This aid is a part of the various humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief in many needy countries.

Earlier on Sunday, the Riyadh-based center distributed 882 winter bags in Gilgit-Baltistan region, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 4,410 people.

It also gave away 1,000 winter bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting 5,000 people.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.