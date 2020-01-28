Somalia: Saudi Arabia Donates Food Items to Flood Victims

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distributed 2,000 food baskets, weighing 210 tons, to flood-affected people in Balad District, Somalia.

The shipment reached up to 12,000 people, as the aid came in cooperation with the Regional Mission of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Somalia.

Governor of Balad District Qasim Ali Nor extended his thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Saudi Crown Prince for all aid provided through KSrelief to their brothers in Somalia.

This aid is a part of the various humanitarian and relief efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the KSrelief in many needy countries.

Earlier on Sunday, the Riyadh-based center distributed 882 winter bags in Gilgit-Baltistan region, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, benefiting 4,410 people.

It also gave away 1,000 winter bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, benefiting 5,000 people.