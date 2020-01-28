Djibouti Meeting Calls for More Funding for Education

28 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

African leaders have called on governments to increase budgetary allocations and increase resources to the education sector.

Speaking Monday at the International Summit on Balanced and Inclusive Education (Third Forum BIE 2030) in Djibouti, the leaders said this will make to education inclusive and accessible children.

The conference brings together education stakeholders from 36 countries from Sub-Saharan Africa, South East Asia, Latin America, and Europe.

The conference started on Monday and ends on Thursday.

The conference has been organized by the Education Relief Foundation in conjunction with the Djibouti government.

CHANGE POLICIES

The foundation's president Sheikh Manssour Bin Mussalam challenged governments to change the existing education policies and increase budgetary allocations to make education more inclusive and accessible to all children.

"The challenges facing education are those of social justice. We can no longer condone education systems that promote inequality," said Mr. Mussallama.

Mr. Mussallama said the world should aspire for the future which embraces inclusivity in education and in curriculum reforms.

He said policies in education do not exist in vain and that countries should continuously work on improving the curriculum content and infrastructure, training teachers and ensuring textbooks are available in schools.

TRUE EQUALITY

"We must articulate a common language and define our understanding of true equality and inclusion. We must develop clear strategies to ensure the whole system embraces inclusivity," he said

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh said the country has embraced inclusive education policy models.

Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda said the country is committed to inclusive education that responds to children's rights.

"The focus on inclusion should be on the character of each child. Uganda has made sure no child is left behind," he said.

Others present at the meeting included the deputy prime minister of Somalia and the prime ministers of Niger and Togo.

