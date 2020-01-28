Somalia: U.S. Military Says One Al-Shabaab Member Killed in New Air Raid

28 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

US military has bombed an al-Shabaab controlled town in southern Somalia amid the Somali government intensified operations against the group.

In a statement, the United States Africa Command announced on Monday that it in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab terrorist in the vicinity of Jilib.

"Airstrikes extend the reach and influence of government while creating conditions for development and a better future for Somalis," said U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Bradford Gering, deputy director of operations, U.S. Africa Command.

"Reducing the influence and plans of al-Shabaab benefits Somalis as well as the broader international community."

The statement reads that the Initial assessment concluded the airstrike killed one terrorist.

"We currently assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike," the statement reads apart.

U.S. Africa Command said it will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States.

"In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia and Somali National Army forces," the military said.

