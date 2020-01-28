Angola: Global Fund Highlights Investments in Health

Luanda — The chairperson of Global Fund Council Donald Kaberuka highlighted Monday in Luanda the Angolan Government's commitment to solve health problems, through the rehabilitation and equipping of health facilities.

Donald Kaberuka said this to the press at the end of a visit meant to assess the rehabilitation and expansion works of the Sanatorium Hospital of Luanda.

Accompanied by minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, and Secretary of State for Hospital, Leonardo Inocêncio, the Global Fund Council official said that this effort will help to reduce the prevalence of diseases and prevent the emergence of new diseases, as well as stimulate Government partners to provide new financing.

The delegation visited the construction works of three new ships, which will join the two other existing ones, aimed to allow the accommodation of 300 beds for internment, compared to the current 255.

On the occasion, the director general of the Sanatorium Hospital of Luanda, Leonardo Rodrigues, said that the works in progress are bringing some benefits, as the health care is no longer restricted to this unit.

According to him, this change allowed to decrease the number of patients assisted in external consultations from 69, 362 in 2018 to 48, 197 in 2019.

According to the official, in 2018 the emergency bank of Sanatorium of Luanda assisted 24, 146 patients and in 2019 this number dropped to 16, 192.

The contract, which has been underway since 2018 and which is expected to be completed in 2020, aims to provide the unit with competency for hospitalisation, outpatient care, specialised technical training and clinical analysis, X-ray, ultrasound, bronchoscopy, hemotherapy, among other specialties.