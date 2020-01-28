Uganda: Two Dead As Army Jet Crashes

28 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Two people have been confirmed dead after a jet ranger belonging to the Uganda People's Defence Air Force crashed in Gomba.

According to the Uganda People's Defence Force spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, the Jet Ranger AF 302 was on a training mission.

"It had two crew members. Sadly, no one is reported to have survived. Investigations into the cause have commenced. We offer our condolences to the family members and entire UPDF fraternity," he said in a tweet this afternoon.

Victims have however not been identified.

The Uganda Air Force is a statutory institute and a service arm of the Uganda People's Defence Forces, established by the Defence forces Act, 2005, Section 3 Sub section 2(b).

Its core tasks include; defending Uganda's Airspace and supporting own land forces wherever they are, destroying strategic enemy positions and providing VIP transport. Others are; peace support missions and relief in the event of natural disasters and all the other duties of UPDF as per Article 208 of the constitution of the Republic of Uganda.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Conflict
East Africa
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.