Uganda: Two Dead As Army Jet Crashes

Two people have been confirmed dead after a jet ranger belonging to the Uganda People's Defence Air Force crashed in Gomba.

According to the Uganda People's Defence Force spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, the Jet Ranger AF 302 was on a training mission.

"It had two crew members. Sadly, no one is reported to have survived. Investigations into the cause have commenced. We offer our condolences to the family members and entire UPDF fraternity," he said in a tweet this afternoon.

Victims have however not been identified.

