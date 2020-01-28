Kenya: Collapsed Bridge Paralyses Learning in 5 Homa Bay Schools

28 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Odiwuor

Hundreds of learners from five public schools in Ndhiwa Sub-County of Homa Bay County did not report to their learning institutions on Tuesday after floods swept away a bridge connecting various villages in Kabuoch.

The destruction of Riana Bridge also paralysed business activities in several areas.

Affected learners are from Okota, Luanda, Ndira and Mariri primary schools and Luanda Secondary School.

Some teachers who attempted crossing the swollen river on their motorcycles lost them after they were swept away.

The bridge developed cracks before part of it collapsed on Monday night owing to heavy rains pounding the area.

Teachers and pupils had to go back home on Tuesday morning. At least three motorcycles belonging to teachers were swept away by the fast moving water.

"I thought that crossing the river using a motorcycle would be easy, I underestimated the speed of the water that swept away my motorcycle," Mr Moses Owili, a teacher at Okota Primary School said.

Boda boda operators have said that the current condition of the bridge will affect their operations.

The riders operate on Riat-Pala, Koguta-Luanda and Kawuor-Magina roads. Area residents have called for the government's intervention.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.