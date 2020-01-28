Zimbabwe: Political Party Security Officials Assault Zimbabwean Journalist

27 January 2020
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

On January 21, 2020, security officers affiliated with the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, a Zimbabwean opposition group, barred journalist Robert Tapfumaneyi from covering a meeting in the capital, Harare, assaulted him, and broke his camera lens, according to the journalist, who spoke to CPJ via messaging app, news reports, and a statement by the Zimbabwean chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa, a regional press freedom group.

Tapfumaneyi told CPJ that the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance had invited him to cover the meeting. He intended to live-stream it for the local media outlet Sly Media Productions and to write a report for the news website New Zimbabwe.

When he and another journalist arrived at the venue, the party's security officials searched their bags, Tapfumaneyi said.

He said they searched the other journalist's bag even after he had taken his camera out of it, at which point Tapfumaneyi remarked that the search was "pointless." That comment angered the officers, who then accused Tapfumaneyi of working with the state broadcaster, which is regarded by its detractors as a government mouthpiece, and barred him from entering the facility, he said.

Tapfumaneyi told CPJ he took the officers' remarks "as a joke" and attempted to enter the facility, when one of the officers pulled him back, shoved him, and threw his camera to the ground. Several officers then shoved and manhandled Tapfumaneyi "for a few minutes" until onlookers intervened and broke up the scuffle, he said.

Tapfumaneyi told CPJ that he sustained minor bruising and that the officers damaged his camera's zoom lens.

Photos of the incident, which show officials manhandling the journalist, were published by local news outlets and were sent to CPJ by Tapfumaneyi.

Luke Tamborinyoka, deputy national spokesperson for the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, told CPJ via messaging app that he had personally apologized to Tapfumaneyi and expressed apologies to journalists generally about how Tapfumaneyi was treated by "our overzealous security personnel." Tamborinyoka said the party was conducting an internal investigation into the incident and would "get to the bottom of this matter."

Emmanuel Chimwanda, the party's secretary for defense and security, issued a press release, which CPJ reviewed, promising that the security officials would be held responsible for their actions.

Read the original article on CPJ.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CPJ

Most Popular
Media
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.