South Africa: Notorious Durban Drug Kingpin Found With Gold-Plated AK47

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Police officers have seized a gold-plated AK47 and other guns and ammunition during the arrest of an alleged "notorious" drug kingpin in Phoenix, Durban.

Officers from various units arrested the kingpin, his wife and another suspect at Wareham Place on Friday, said Kwazulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker.

He said they had seized two pistols, a shotgun, an automatic rifle, five magazines, 10 cellphones, 3 digital video recorders and 287 rounds of ammunition.

They also confiscated 12 000 heroin capsules and R19 371 in cash.

The total value of these goods was estimated at R430 000.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "This notorious individual has been on our radar for a while.

"We will continue to pounce on such parasites who feed on the weak and desperate members of our society. We repeat our call for citizens to refrain from supporting such individuals and continue to report illegal activities to police."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.