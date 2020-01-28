South Africa: DA Seeks Probe Into Mkhize's Appointment of His Niece As His Chief of Staff

27 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

The DA wants a probe into Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's appointment of his niece as his chief of staff.

On Monday morning, the Citizen reported that Mkhize appointed Sibusisiwe Ngubane Zulu as his chief of staff. She is a qualified advocate. Mkhize has, through a spokesperson, defended the appointment.

Last year, allegations against her from her time as a board member of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) emerged from a whistleblower. It was alleged that businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi's romantic relationship with Zulu had helped him clinch deals with the PIC.

Appearing before the PIC inquiry in March last year, Mulaudzi confirmed that he was in a romantic relationship with Zulu, but that his dealings with the PIC predated their relationship. He called the allegations "false and a fabrication", Fin24 reported.

DA health spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube said in a statement on Monday that her party will request an urgent investigation by the Public Service Commission (PSC) into Zulu's appointment.

"It is essential that the appointment of a family member that has been suspected of corruption is investigated thoroughly in order to ascertain whether due process relating to recruitment procedures were complied with," Gwarube said.

'Deeply problematic'

She noted that Zulu was "fingered in the mismanagement and misappropriation of billions of rands" while we were working for the PIC.

"While these allegations have never amounted to criminal charges levelled against Zulu, her appointment in the Minister's office is deeply problematic," Gwarube said.

"This appointment further proves why the DA's fight against a National Health Insurance Board that will be appointed by the Minister is fully justified. Any decent governance models would dictate that appointments of a board that is set to manage a multi-billion fund should be independent of politicians. Mkhize's brazen appointment of his family member is clearly a sign of things to come."

"Cadre deployment has seeped deep into the ANC's culture [and] we can't ever allow the political elite to simply make appointments unchecked."

This follows a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa in his weekly newsletter said the practice of parachuting poorly qualified, but politically connected people into key positions will come to an end.

About a year ago, while still minister of cooperative government and traditional affairs, Mkhize also rejected allegations that Ngubane Zulu got her position on the PIC board due to his political influence as "disingenuous and mischievous".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.