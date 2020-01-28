Mozambique: Government Still Working On Budget for Provinces

28 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government does not know how much the new system of provincial administration will cost, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

At the ceremony where, in representation of President Filipe Nyusi, the Minister of Economy and Finance, Adriano Maleiane, introduced to the public the Secretary of State for Maputo City, Sheila Santana Afonso, he admitted to reporters that the government is still working out details of the budget for the decentralised provincial governments.

The new scheme, agreed between the government and the main opposition party Renamo, and then rubber stamped by the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, envisages both directly elected provincial governors, and appointed Secretaries of State.

The Secretaries of State represent the President of the Republic and the central government in the provinces and are responsible for matters of state sovereignty such as defence and security, public order, and natural resources.

Both the provincial governor and the Secretary of State have offices, staff and vehicles. This two-headed model of provincial administration is obviously much more expensive than the old model, in which the President appointed the provincial governors and there were no Secretaries of State.

When the Assembly passed the decentralisation legislation in May 2019, Maleiane gave a written opinion that the additional costs for the State Budget would be 52.48 million meticais (about 826,000 US dollars, at current exchange rates).

This only covered the salaries for 10 Secretaries of State and protocol vehicles for them. At the time, no Secretary of State for Maputo City was envisaged - the Assembly later overturned this.

No funds were envisaged for additional staff in the province - implying that the existing staff would be divided between the provincial governors and the Secretaries of State.

"We are working on the budget", Maleiane told "O Pais", but could give no details. He claimed the resources exist to cover the new decentralised model, and was optimistic that it would advance without any upheavals.

"I recommend that you wait for the moment when we announce the Government's Five Year Programme, which we are working on", he said. "Then we will have more time to discuss it".

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Business
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.