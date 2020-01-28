Mozambique: Cultivate Harmony and Consensus, Maita Urges

Maputo — The Minister of the Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries, Augusta Maita, representing President Filipe Nyusi, on Monday challenged the government of the central Mozambican province of Manica to cultivate permanently social harmony and the ceaseless search for consensus.

She was speaking in the provincial capital, Chimoio, at the ceremony presenting publicly the Secretary of State for Manica, Edson Macuacua. On Nyusi's instructions, members of the central government are introducing the secretaries of state at public meetings throughout the country.

Maita said the Manica provincial authorities should seek to safeguard national sovereignty and guarantee full compliance with the programmes for territorial governance, focused on improving living conditions.

The laws on decentralisation, approved last year by the Mozambican parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, establish that in each province there is a Secretary of State, who represents the President and the central government.

The new system, Maita said, will demand greater coordination, taking into account that the Provincial Governor, the Secretary of State, and other bodies in the province, each have their own responsibilities and areas of activity.

"The new model of governance is not intended to make it more time consuming and bureaucratic to attend to the concerns of citizens, because of a lack of clarity about the tasks of each body involved", Maita warned. "It is our expectation that Manica will be a model of integration and coordination of the various bodies in order to achieve positive results. These results should be reflected directly in the lives of citizens".

She urged the decentralised provincial bodies to cultivate a sense of teamwork, and to opt for dialogue with communities and with the various segments of civil society, in order to find the best solutions for poverty alleviation and the fight against corruption and red tape.

"The challenges are enormous, because this is a new model of governance", said Maita. But the central government believed in the capacities of Edson Macuacua.

"Our race for development demands from us a great deal of thoughtfulness, responsibility and, above all, commitment with the ultimate common goal to provide a better life for Mozambicans", she declared.

For his part, Macuacua promised to do all in his power to serve the population of Manica - but this was not a task he could undertake on his own. "I shall count on the support of everyone", he said. "I want Manica to grow, and the population to feel that they are being well served. This is the challenge we have as Mozambicans committed to progress".