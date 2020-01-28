Mozambique: Police in Manica Urged to Avoid Corruption

28 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The commander of the Mozambican police in the central province of Manica, Francisco Simoes, on Tuesday urged all members of the force to avoid acts of corruption.

Speaking at a ceremony in the provincial capital, Chimoio, at which 72 policemen were promoted to the ranks of sergeant, inspector and chief inspector, Simoes said that corruption compromises the fight against crime, and calls into question the maintenance of order and tranquillity in the communities.

He added that the insignia of rank that each of the promoted police officers will now wear give them added responsibility, and mean they should dedicate their energies to fighting against all the ills that endanger public order.

"Improvements in your performance were determinant for your promotion", Simoes told them. "You should give value to your insignia through selfless work, focused on the welfare of the population".

Police officers should value the recognition of their worth extended to them by the State, he added, by distancing themselves from corruption, and ensuring good relations with the citizens whom they have sworn to swerve.

"When a police officer is promoted, this implies a change in his attitude towards society, because the insignia of rank renew his capacity to give more of himself for the development of the province, and of the country", Simoes declared.

A message from the 72 promoted officers pledged that they will do all in their power to maintain public order and security.

Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

