Angola: President Sacks Southern Cunene Province Governor

Photo: Francisco Miudo/ Angola Press Agency
President of Angola, João Lourenço.
28 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço,on Monday sacked Sergio Leonardo Vaz, from the position of governor of the southern Cunene Province after being appointed this January 21.

According to a note from the President's Civil Affairs Office, the measure was taken after some facts have come to light, following the governor's appointment, which are being analysed by the concerned authorities, which led the head of the Executive to reverse his administrative act before the swearing-in ceremony.

The President of the Republic also sacked José Chindongo António from the position of deputy-governor for Technical Services and Infrastructures of the south-western Namibe Province, and Josefa Joana Rebeca from the position of deputy-governor for political, social and economic matters of Namibe Province.

On another executive order, the Angolan President appointed Gerdina Ulipame Didalewa as governor of Cunene Province and Mário Augusto Caetano João as Secretary of State for Economy.

The President also appointed Carla Maísa Pereira Tavares, as deputy-governor for political, social and economic issues of Namibe Province and Ema Samali Henriques da Silva Guimarães, as deputy-governor for technical services and infrastructure of Namibe Province.

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

