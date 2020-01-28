South Africa: Train Arson - Residents Urged to Have Say in Western Cape Police Ombudsman's Probe

28 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Western Cape residents have until Thursday to have their say on how effectively the South African Police Service is dealing with train arson.

The provincial police ombudsman Major General Johan Brand was leading the investigation into the alleged inability of the police in the Cape Peninsula to prevent, combat, investigate and make arrests in cases of damage to rail infrastructure.

In the latest incident, firefighters rushed to extinguish a passenger train that was on fire between the Kentemade and Century City stations on Saturday evening.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said on Tuesday that arson was suspected.

Three MetroPlus carriages and a motor coach were damaged in the blaze, but it was not yet clear how much repairs or replacements would cost.

Earlier this month, News24 asked newly appointed provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to comment on the train arson and what her strategy was for dealing with it.

In response, she said: "I have not yet been appraised of what has happened in terms of investigations in that regard, but I have been following the criticism in the province in terms of us being able to contain or arrest people that have been involved in the burning of trains."

Matakata said she would look at the progress of current investigations and what needed to be done, while also tackling visibility and working with other stakeholders, such as on-site security companies.

"It's important that we find a way of how do we collaborate in addressing the problem," she said.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said on Tuesday that railway infrastructure was "on the verge of collapse".

"This is a deliberate attack on our railway infrastructure, and on the livelihoods and wellbeing of our people. Solutions must be found which ensure that perpetrators are successfully arrested and convicted by SAPS," he said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Transport
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.