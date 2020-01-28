Uganda: Govt Directs Electoral Commission to Lower Election Budget

28 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Faith Amongin and Herbert Zziwa

In what seems to be a twist of events, the Minister of Finance Planning and Economic Development Mr Matia Kasaija has requested the Electoral Commission (EC) to slash its budget for the 2021 general elections.

The electoral body had asked for more than Shs700b. However, Kasaija says his ministry will not be able to finance that amount.

Appearing before the parliamentary committee on Legal Affairs on Tuesday, Mr Kasaija told MPs that his ministry is already facing a challenge of revenue shortfall and therefore will most likely not be able to meet the 'high' demands of the electoral body.

This follows concerns raised by officials from the electoral body while presenting their budget framework paper for the Financial Year 2020/2021 that the funds available can only push them to the nomination exercise of candidates.

The commission's chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama also told Parliament that the finance ministry had only released Shs140b out of the Shs439b that was approved to finance the election roadmap in the 2019/2020 Financial Year.

Finance in its budget estimates for the next financial year had allocated Shs200b the electoral body, which the officials from the commission said was insufficient to conduct the election exercise. To carry out the electoral process to completion, EC asked for more Shs518b.

Mr Kasaija told legislators that they are going to sit with EC officials to review the activities and the funding, adding that all would be done to ensure that the electoral process is funded.

However MPs were not about to take in the minister's submission as they accused him of interfering with the work of the electoral body.

"When you say you are reducing, are you not disabling the commission? The experts in this country on elections are telling you what they need and you're saying no," said Medard Sseggona, the Busiro County East MP.

"No, we are not because when we review we are simply focusing on the most critical areas which could take up more. We reduce money for one activity in favour of another. All we are saying is that we could still carry out the same activity with less money," Mr Kasaija said.

However, the minister of state for planning, Mr David Bahati while appearing before the same committee last week said they were doing all it takes to get the required funds. He admitted that there was no money but a plan to borrow was in consideration.

In the budget estimates presented to the budget committee recently for the next financial year, there has been a decline in the total budget from Shs40.4 trillion in the 2019/2020 Financial Year to Shs39.6 trillion comprising of both domestic and external sources. The reduction in resource envelop is mainly caused by a reduction in external financing.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.