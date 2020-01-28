Gambia: By-Catch Is the Biggest Challenge Affecting Fisheries Management

28 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Momodou Sidibeh, assistant director of fisheries at the Department of Fisheries has stated that by-catch remains one of the biggest challenges affecting fisheries management.

Speaking at the opening of a two-day training for board national observers, Mr Sidibeh said the government through the department of fisheries is aware of the importance of by-catch, hence it is in the legislation.

The training was convened to equip the observers on board fishing vessels with a view to minimise accidental catch of seabirds and turtles.

"However, we're working towards reviewing the legislation that will give prominence to by-catch issues. In fact, it is interesting to see some registered vessels that are registered to catch fish for instance but most of the landing becomes streams."

He said the management of by-catch is complex as it involves a lot of scientific activities and one of which is through capacity building.

The training is also meant to develop the capacity of fisheries observers, to equip them with the skills and knowledge and to enable them to handle by-catch issues.

"Our mission is to train you so that when you are in the vessels you will know how to handle cases of by-catch. You are the eyes and police of the government at sea, so your mission is to make sure that these resources are exploited in the right manner that will benefit the present and future generations."

Ahmed Diame, project manager of Birdlife International said seabirds and sea turtles by-catch in the industrial fisheries in West African is an initiative funded by MAVA Foundation and implemented by Birdlife International.

He said the training is one of the key focus areas of the project. "The training is part of a series of training that were held in Senegal and Guinea, among other countries. Therefore, we will give you the skills that will enable you to start working at the sea and such training will continue nationally."

Mr Diame said Seabirds and sea turtles birds catch are the biggest challenges the fisheries sector is facing today, saying that the problem in West African is lack of data.

Omar S.M Gibba, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries, underscored the significance of the training, maintaining that the observer group plays a significant role in the ministry of fisheries.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigerian Actor Ernest Asuzu Now Begs to Survive
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Davido Reveals His Future Plans With Girlfriend Chioma
U.S. Reportedly Adding More African Countries to Travel Ban
Nigerian Military Turns Up Heat on Operations In Niger State
Blow For Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga As Wife Wins Custody Battle

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.