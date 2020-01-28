West Africa: Gsc Applauds Ecowas Parliamentarians for Witnessing Gunjur League Final

28 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) has applauded members of ECOWAS parliament for witnessing the 2019-2020 Gunjur nawettan league final between Smateq FC and Red Star Family FC.

Played, at the Gunjur Upper and Senior Secondary School football field on Saturday, described by football enthusiasts from Gunjur and its satellite areas as the clash of the titans.

The sub-region parliamentarians were accompanied to Kombo South coastal town's rainy biggest football fiesta final by their speaker Moustapha Cisse Lo, who were warmly welcomed by their colleagues and host Hon. Alhagie Kebba K. Barrow National Assembly Member for Kombo South Constituency.

Gunjur Sports Committee (GSC) hailed ECOWAS parliamentarians for honouring their invitation to witness their nawettan league final between the rivals.

Meanwhile, the Kombo South coastal town's sports governing body also presented certificates to Bubanding Bajo, Top Spot Properties, Tech World Company, Bubacarr Kakai Bojang head coach of Gunjur United Football Club, Sulayman Sambou former president of Gunjur United Football Club, Gunjur Upper and Secondary School and Fabakary Jatta assistant coach of Gunjur United Football Club for rendering support to the sports committee.

