Gambia: Turkish President Erdogan Visits Gambia

28 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has arrived in The Gambia on Monday afternoon for a day's visit.

Mr. Erdogan was received by President Adama Barrow upon arrival at the Banjul International Airport. The two leaders then proceeded to State House for closed door meeting which was followed by a press conference.

Recep Tayyib Erdogan's visit to The Gambia shows a sign of strong bond between Turkey and Gambia, cementing a cordial bilateral relationship which dates back from 1965 when The Gambia gained its independence.

